06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/03/2018 - 12:32 GMT

Juventus Put Matteo Darmian Down Priority List

 




Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is not Juventus’ top choice for the full-back position and the club are considering other options.

The Italy international has been reduced to a bit part player at Manchester United this season and is expected to leave the club in the summer when he will only have 12 months left on his contract.




He has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus and the Italian champions have been in talks with his representatives regarding a move back to Turin at the end of the season.

There is also talk that Juventus have agreed a provisional contract with the player, but the Bianconeri are holding back on the decisive push for Manchester United defender at the moment.
 


According to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, Darmian is not the top target for Juventus and other players such as Paris Saint-Germain’s Thomas Meunier and Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin are above him on their summer wish list.  

It has been claimed if the Italian champions fail to make inroads for their other targets, they will fall back on the option of signing Darmian from Manchester United in the summer.

The Italy international has been keen to return to his homeland as he is aware that chances at Manchester United are only going to become harder to come by as Jose Mourinho is expected to invest in his defence at the end of the season.
 