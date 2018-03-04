XRegister
06 October 2016

04/03/2018 - 21:52 GMT

Arsenal Better v Man City Than Chelsea In These Stats – Andy Gray On Arsene Wenger Criticism

 




Ex-Everton and Scotland star Andy Gray has contrasted Chelsea's performance against Manchester City with that from Arsenal which earned Arsene Wenger so much criticism.

Wenger was slammed after Arsenal were thrashed 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium by Manchester City on Thursday night, with calls from some fans for the Frenchman to be removed from his post.




Chelsea came up against Manchester City on Sunday evening at the Etihad Stadium and produced a defensive display, lacking in attacking ambition, to lose 1-0.

Gray says that Arsenal did much better against Manchester City than Chelsea did, both in their Premier League and EFL Cup final meetings.
 


And he wants to see if Antonio Conte receives the same criticism as Wenger did.

"Arsene Wenger's been hammered all week, disgraceful, this that and the other", Gray said on beIN Sports.

"The figures tonight were 28 per cent possession for the champions of England, no shots on target and three pathetic attempts.

"And I mean pathetic – you couldn't call them attempts.

"Looking back at what Arsenal were like on Thursday night, because Wenger's been hammered, they had over 45 per cent possession and they had ten shots at goal, five of them on target.

"[In the EFL Cup final] they had the same possession, 45 per cent, but only six attempts, three on target.

"So, so much better, so much more than we saw from Chelsea tonight.

"It will be interesting if Conte has to face the same amount of criticism as someone like Arsene Wenger has faced."

Further pressure was piled on Wenger's position as Arsenal manager on Sunday as the Gunners lost 2-1 at Brighton, but Chelsea look like joining the Gunners outside the Champions League next season.
 

 