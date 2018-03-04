Arsenal Players Don’t Look Happy With Each Other – Former Top Flight Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur manager David Pleat has indicated all is not well in the Arsenal ranks following another defeat at Brighton for the Gunners.



A 2-1 win for Brighton heaped the pressure on Arsene Wenger and his men, who have now lost four games on the trot in all competitions, their worst run of results in 16 years.











Arsenal are now 13 points adrift of the top four and with nine games left in the league, it is widely believed Arsenal’s Champions League qualification hopes hinge on them winning the Europa League.



There has been a vocal call for Wenger to leave at the end of the season despite the Frenchman’s bullish assertions that he will respect his contract, but Pleat believes there is a malaise in the Gunners squad.





The former Spurs boss feels the Arsenal team are like a collection of individuals who don’t enjoy playing alongside each other, which is affecting their collective performances.

Pleat said on BBC Radio 5 live: “I don't want to talk about individual players.



“They are not the Arsenal that was. They are a collection of players at the moment who do not seem overly happy with each other.



“Aerially they were beaten consistently at the back.”



Arsenal will now look to shift their focus towards the Europa League as they prepare to take the trip to Italy this week to take on AC Milan in the first leg of their last 16 tie on Thursday night at the San Siro.

