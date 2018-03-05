Rangers Star Picks Niko Kranjcar As Best He’s Ever Played With

Follow @insidefutbol





Josh Windass has named his Rangers team-mate Niko Kranjcar as the best player he has played with in his career so far.



The Croatian, who joined Rangers from New York Cosmos in the summer of 2016, has struggled for game time in the present campaign, managing to clock up just 647 minutes of action over 11 games in all competitions, providing three assists.











Kranjcar’s first season at Ibrox was cut short due to a knee ligament injury, with the attacking midfielder scoring three goals as providing as many assists in 15 appearances in the 2016/17 campaign.



The 33-year-old, who counts Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth, Queens Park Rangers, Dinamo Zagreb and Dynamo Kyiv as his former employers, has twice won the Croatian league title and also helped the Pompey to lift the FA Cup in the 2007/08 campaign.





And Windass identified Kranjcar his best team-mate thus far, owing to the career the former Spurs man has had.

“For the career that he has had, I would say Niko”, Windass told Rangers TV, when asked to name the best player he has played with.



Windass went on to add that Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, who is currently out injured, is his current favourite player.



When asked about his favourite player, the 24-year-old replied: “I would say Neymar at the moment.



“He is my favourite player.”

