Real Madrid Turn Towards Thibaut Courtois After David de Gea Snub

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has emerged as Real Madrid’s top goalkeeping target after Manchester United’s David de Gea rejected their overtures.



De Gea has been on Real Madrid’s radar for several years and he came close to joining the European champions in 2015, but the deal broke down due to a lack of paperwork.











Further approaches have also been made over the years, but Jose Mourinho has played a key role in convincing him to continue at Manchester United and he is expected to sign a new bumper contract in the coming months.



Real Madrid are expected to be in the market for a goalkeeper in the summer and another approach for De Gea was made, but according to El Confidencial, the Spaniard rejected the idea of moving to the Bernabeu.





And it is claimed that with the Spain number one happy at Manchester United, Real Madrid have zeroed in on Chelsea’s Courtois as their main target.

The Belgium number one’s family live in Madrid and he has been open about the possibility of returning to the Spanish capital, where he spent two seasons at Atletico Madrid.



Chelsea have been in talks to sign him up on a fresh deal, but the negotiations have yet to bear fruit and there is real fear in west London that the Belgian could leave in the summer.



Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Courtois, but family reason could tilt the scales in favour of Real Madrid if he decides to leave Chelsea.

