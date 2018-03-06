XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/03/2018 - 18:47 GMT

Mohamed Salah On Bench – Liverpool Team vs FC Porto Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs FC Porto
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Liverpool have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to FC Porto in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Jurgen Klopp's men crushed Porto 5-0 in Portugal in the first leg to all but book a spot in the final eight of the tournament.




Klopp picks Loris Karius in goal this evening, while he goes with a back four of Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and Alberto Moreno.

James Milner slots into midfield with Jordan Henderson and Emre Can, while Adam Lallana is handed a start. Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino also feature.

If the Liverpool manager wants to change things from the bench then he can call for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while another option is Mohamed Salah.

 


Liverpool Team vs FC Porto

Karius, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Milner, Henderson, Can, Lallana, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Mignolet, Van Dijk, Salah, Klavan, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ings, Alexander-Arnold
 