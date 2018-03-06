Mohamed Salah On Bench – Liverpool Team vs FC Porto Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs FC Porto

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Liverpool have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to FC Porto in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.



Jurgen Klopp's men crushed Porto 5-0 in Portugal in the first leg to all but book a spot in the final eight of the tournament.











Klopp picks Loris Karius in goal this evening, while he goes with a back four of Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and Alberto Moreno.



James Milner slots into midfield with Jordan Henderson and Emre Can, while Adam Lallana is handed a start. Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino also feature.



If the Liverpool manager wants to change things from the bench then he can call for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while another option is Mohamed Salah.



Liverpool Team vs FC Porto



Karius, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Milner, Henderson, Can, Lallana, Mane, Firmino



Substitutes: Mignolet, Van Dijk, Salah, Klavan, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ings, Alexander-Arnold

