Compared To Virgil van Dijk I Was Bargain, Says Liverpool Target Who Ended Up In Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji believes he was a bargain for the German giants in the January transfer window compared to the price Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk.



Liverpool pushed the boat out and paid a world record fee for a defender in the winter transfer window when they snared Van Dijk away from Southampton.











The Dutch centre-back, who cost £75m, has made Liverpool look more assured at the back but the debate over his inflated transfer fee has been raging, with many feeling the Reds overpaid.



There was also serious speculation over Akanji’s future and Liverpool were linked with him, but the centre-back eventually left FC Basel to join Dortmund in the January transfer window for a transfer fee of around £16m.





There were debates over the price Dortmund also paid for the 22-year-old centre-back, but Akanji believes after Van Dijk’s fee, he was a cut price option for the BVB.

He also admits that in a few years’ time he might also attract huge transfer fees.



The Dortmund defender told German magazine Sport Bild: “Compared to Virgil van Dijk, I was a bargain as well as many new players in the top leagues of Europe.



“Maybe I will be worth a lot of money for a club in a few years.”



Van Dijk has been insistent that he is concerned about the fee Liverpool paid for him in the winter.

