Give Arsene Wenger Time, He’s Lost Key Men – Former Arsenal Star’s Plea

Former Arsenal midfielder Aleksandr Hleb has defended Arsene Wenger from all the criticism and believes the Frenchman deserves the club’s trust to turn things around.



Wenger’s future has come under renewed focus after Arsenal lost four games on the trot in all competitions and have fallen way off the pace in the top four race this season.











It is widely believed the Arsenal board are finally coming around to the fact that they cannot allow Wenger to continue and a change is expected to be made in the summer.



However, the Arsenal boss has received the backing of one of his former players in Hleb and the midfielder stressed that it is important to understand the limitations Wenger has been working under.





He stressed Wenger has been forced to rebuild his team every year because Arsenal continue to lose their top players to other clubs and the Frenchman doesn’t have the budget to compete with other top sides in Europe.

Asked to explain the reasons behind Wenger’s declining popularity amongst the Arsenal fans, the former Gunner told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “It’s all about trophies.



“Everyone wants to win but they forget that every year Wenger has been losing key players and has been continuously rebuilding.



“And he doesn’t have the same budget as say Paris Saint-Germain.”



Hleb also stressed that he considers Wenger as one of the best ever and feels he deserves time to turn things around at the Emirates.



“Wenger is a capable coach who deserves time and confidence.



“For me he is the best ever.”

