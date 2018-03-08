XRegister
06 October 2016

08/03/2018 - 16:53 GMT

Granit Xhaka Starts – Arsenal Team vs AC Milan Confirmed

 




Fixture: AC Milan vs Arsenal
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 18:00 (UK time)

Arsenal have officially named their line-up and substitutes to take on AC Milan at the San Siro in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie this evening.

The pressure is on Arsenal to win the Europa League as a route back into the Champions League after they fell a whopping 13 points off the top four in the Premier League.




Gunners boss Arsene Wenger goes with David Ospina between the sticks, while he picks a back four of Calum Chambers, Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac.

Wenger picks Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey in midfield, while Jack Wilshere, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil also play. Danny Welbeck is up top.

If the Arsenal manager wants to make changes to his team then he can look to his bench, with options including Alex Iwobi and Mohamed Elneny.

 


Arsenal Team vs AC Milan

Ospina, Chambers, Koscielny, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Ozil, Wilshere, Xhaka, Ramsey, Mkhitaryan, Welbeck

Substitutes: Cech, Holding, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Iwobi, Nketiah, Nelson
 