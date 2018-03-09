Jose Mourinho Driving Manchester United’s Pursuit of Barcelona Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have proposed a contract to Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, who Jose Mourinho wants to take to Old Trafford in the summer.



Mourinho is intending to strengthen his defensive options before the start of next season as he has not been happy with some of the performances of his centre-backs.











A central defender is on his agenda and Barcelona’s Umtiti has emerged as a key target for the Manchester United manager ahead of the summer transfer window.



Mourinho has green lit a move for the Frenchman and according to Catalan daily Sport, Manchester United have offered to double his current wages to snare him away from the Nou Camp.





Umtiti is believed to be currently on wages around €4m per season and has been in talks with Barcelona over a new deal as he looks to earn a contract in line with his performances.

Manchester United have offered a contract worth €9m per season and Mourinho has gone to work in order to convince the player to move to Old Trafford in the summer and has been in constant touch with the defender. The Premier League giants have had several meetings with his agent in order to convince the player to move to England.



To make matters worse for Barcelona, the defender has a release clause worth €60m in his current contract, which Manchester United are more than happy to pay.



Umtiti is keen to continue playing for Barcelona but has made it clear he wants the Catalan giants to offer him a new deal which is in line with his importance in the team. They are keen to see him sign a new contract before he goes to the World Cup in the summer.



With Manchester United prepared to more than double his wages, the bar has been set for Barcelona and it remains to be seen whether the Catalan giants are ready to match those numbers.

