Key Sevilla Star Expected To Miss Manchester United Clash

Jesus Navas is expected to miss Sevilla’s trip to Old Trafford next week to face Manchester United in the Champions League.



A 0-0 draw in Spain in the first leg has left the tie delicately posed despite Manchester United being considered the favourites to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.











The Spanish side are aware that scoring at Old Trafford is going to be crucial, but it seems they could be without their key attacking threat and former Manchester City winger Navas.



The winger has missed their last two league games with a muscle injury and was expected to be fit to play in the second leg in England, but it is likely that he will be out.





According to Basque daily El Correo, Navas has suffered a minor tear and he is set to be ruled out of the Champions League game.

The 32-year-old has been working behind the scenes to quicken his recovery but there are fears that he could suffer more damage if Sevilla try to rush him in for the big game.



He will definitely miss Sevilla’s league clash against Valencia at the weekend and has been more or less ruled out of the second leg of their Champions League tie against Manchester United.



Navas was a threat all throughout in the first leg at home and did put the Manchester United defence under pressure.

