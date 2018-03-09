Tottenham Hotspur On Path To Become Massive Club Insists Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that the future is bright for Tottenham Hotspur and they are in a good position to become one of the biggest clubs in Europe.



Their exit from the Champions League at the hands of Juventus on Tuesday night brought forward fresh questions about Pochettino and his project at Tottenham.











The north London club squandered a golden opportunity to claim a big European scalp and move into the last eight of the competition and further improve their profile as a club in Europe.



Many believe with the league title out of the question, a good Champions League run would have been huge for Tottenham, but Pochettino is confident that Spurs are on their way to becoming a giant of European football.





The Tottenham boss is keen to build a culture of winning at Spurs and with a new stadium on the horizon, he is certain the north London club have a bright future ahead of them.

Pochettino said in a press conference: “The most important thing is the club, to create a culture here. That’s what we need to settle here.



“The club is over everyone. Only the people that pay the tickets, the fans are at the same level.



“This feeling, if we’re capable of feeling this way, we’re in a good way to create a massive club because we have all the tools to be one of the biggest clubs in Europe.”



While securing a top four finish remains their priority, some Spurs fans feel the side should also go all out to win the FA Cup and end their trophy drought.

