Marcus Rashford Starts – Manchester United Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Jose Mourinho has named his Manchester United squad that will take on Liverpool in a Premier League clash later this afternoon at Old Trafford.



With Paul Pogba picking up a late injury, Mourinho has been forced into rejigging his midfield with Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay forming the central force for Manchester United today. Eric Bailly has returned to the starting eleven to partner Chris Smalling in central defence.











Romelu Lukaku will again lead the line with Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata providing support from either flank. Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini have made it to the matchday squad but have to settle for places on the bench. Jesse Lingard is also one of the options Mourinho has held in reserve.



Mourinho is aware that avoiding a defeat at Old Trafford will keep Manchester United in second but the fans are expecting him to go for a win at home over their arch rivals Liverpool.



Manchester United Team vs Liverpool



De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Young, Matic, McTominay, Sanchez, Rashford, Mata, Lukaku



Substitutes: Romero, Darmian, Lindelof, Shaw, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard

