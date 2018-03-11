Eric Dier On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Eddie Howe's Bournemouth outfit on the south coast this afternoon.



Chelsea closed the gap on fourth placed Tottenham in the Premier League to just two points on Saturday by beating Crystal Palace, meaning the onus will be on Mauricio Pochettino's men to respond today.











Spurs continue to be without Toby Alderweireld, as the defender builds up his fitness levels.



Pochettino names Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back he selects Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen as centre-backs, and Serge Aurier and Danny Rose as full-backs. Victor Wanyama links up with Mousa Dembele in midfield, while Christian Eriksen, Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli operate behind Harry Kane.



If the Argentine tactician wants to make changes then he can turn to his bench, where options include Erik Lamela and Eric Dier.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Bournemouth



Lloris (c), Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Vorm, Trippier, Dier, Sissoko, Lamela, Lucas, Llorente

