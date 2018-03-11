Stats Show Why It’s Unfair To Judge Paul Heckingbottom – Former Leeds Star Steels Fans For Little Improvement

Follow @insidefutbol





Richard Cresswell has warned Leeds United fans that the club's form is unlikely to improve between now and the end of the season, but says that should not be used to judge new head coach Paul Heckingbottom harshly.



Heckingbottom has won just one of his seven matches in charge since taking over at Elland Road and the Whites again came up short on Saturday with a 2-2 draw away at strugglers Reading.











Sitting 13th in the Championship standings, Leeds' chances of reaching the playoffs look all but gone, even though Heckingbottom is not willing to rule it out.



Former Leeds striker Cresswell believes the Whites have little to play for and as such the statistics point to more of the same between now and the end of the season.





He does not feel that should be held against Heckingbottom though .