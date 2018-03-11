Stats Show Why It’s Unfair To Judge Paul Heckingbottom – Former Leeds Star Steels Fans For Little Improvement

Richard Cresswell has warned Leeds United fans that the club's form is unlikely to improve between now and the end of the season, but says that should not be used to judge new head coach Paul Heckingbottom harshly.
Heckingbottom has won just one of his seven matches in charge since taking over at Elland Road and the Whites again came up short on Saturday with a 2-2 draw away at strugglers Reading.
Sitting 13th in the Championship standings, Leeds' chances of reaching the playoffs look all but gone, even though Heckingbottom is not willing to rule it out.
Former Leeds striker Cresswell believes the Whites have little to play for and as such the statistics point to more of the same between now and the end of the season.
He does not feel that should be held against Heckingbottom though.
"Statistically it's proven that the teams in mid-table, going into the end of the season, get the worst results", Cresswell said on BBC Radio Leeds.
"They've got nothing to play for. They aren't pushing for promotion, they aren't fighting against relegation, so it's tough, it's really tough.
"That's just the way it is. It's been proven over years and years.
"So to judge Paul Heckingbottom from the run now until the end of the season…because it's going to be very difficult.
"He needs time, the opportunity to bring in his own players in the summer.
"He needs to get the best out of these for the rest of the season, don't get me wrong, but he's a young British manager, so give him time, give the club that stability and something to aim for for next season.
"It's going to be tough to motivate the players until the end of the season because the playoffs are realistically gone and relegation is beyond us", he added.
Leeds will try to return to winning ways next weekend when Sheffield Wednesday are the visitors to Elland Road.