You’ll Never Get Better Chance To Beat Celtic, Former Top Flight Star Tells Rangers

Former Hibernian forward Tam McManus has told Rangers they have thrown away their best chance of beating rivals Celtic.
The two Glasgow rivals went toe-to-toe at Ibrox in a Scottish Premiership encounter on Sunday afternoon and a thrilling spectacle was produced as Celtic edged it 3-2, despite being reduced to ten men.
Rangers took the lead twice in the game and the scores were level at 2-2 when Celtic had defender Jozo Simunovic sent off.
But despite being down to ten men it was Celtic who ultimately took all three points thanks to a 69th minute goal from substitute Odsonne Edouard.
Alfredo Morelos poked a shot against the post with two minutes left as Rangers slipped to a bitter defeat.
McManus believes Celtic showed the character of champions and told Rangers they will never get a better chance to beat their rivals.
The former Hibs man wrote on Twitter: "That's why they are champions. Plain and simple.
"Bottle that Celtic showed was incredible and class shone through even with ten men.
"Rangers will never get a better chance to beat Celtic."
Gers boss Graeme Murty will be hoping that despite the defeat his men take heart from the fact they often had the Celtic backline in all kinds of trouble.