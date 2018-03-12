One Week To Improve – Sheffield Wednesday Boss Looks Towards Leeds United Test

Follow @insidefutbol





Jos Luhukay has told his Sheffield Wednesday charges they have one week to work on improving ahead of a trip to rivals Leeds United next weekend.



The Owls put a five-match losing streak to an end on Saturday by holding Bolton Wanderers to a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough and will head to Elland Road just eight points clear of the drop zone in the Championship.











Dutch tactician Luhukay has told his players they now have a full week to work on improvement ahead of their meeting with Leeds.



Aside from conceding an injury time equaliser, he feels the Owls were poor in possession against Bolton, hinting that he will spend time trying to improve that aspect of his team's game this week.





" When we had possession we did not really do great things with the ball", Luhukay told his club's official site.