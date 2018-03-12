XRegister
06 October 2016

12/03/2018 - 14:44 GMT

One Week To Improve – Sheffield Wednesday Boss Looks Towards Leeds United Test

 




Jos Luhukay has told his Sheffield Wednesday charges they have one week to work on improving ahead of a trip to rivals Leeds United next weekend. 

The Owls put a five-match losing streak to an end on Saturday by holding Bolton Wanderers to a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough and will head to Elland Road just eight points clear of the drop zone in the Championship.




Dutch tactician Luhukay has told his players they now have a full week to work on improvement ahead of their meeting with Leeds.

Aside from conceding an injury time equaliser, he feels the Owls were poor in possession against Bolton, hinting that he will spend time trying to improve that aspect of his team's game this week.
 


"When we had possession we did not really do great things with the ball", Luhukay told his club's official site.

"We have one week now to do our work, improve, and take that to Leeds next Saturday."

Wednesday thrashed Leeds 3-0 in the earlier meeting between the two sides this season, but have not won on a visit to Elland Road since 2007.

Leeds are also in the grip of a poor run of form and the Whites drew 2-2 at struggling Reading on Saturday.
 