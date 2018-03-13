Juventus Press The Transfer Accelerator For Jack Wilshere

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are stepping up on their interest in Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, who has also been on AC Milan’s radar.



The 26-year-old midfielder’s contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season and talks between the two over a new deal have not progressed over the last few months.











Arsenal have offered a reduced basic wage package to Wilshere and the midfielder confirmed recently that they are no closer to finding a resolution at the moment.



Wilshere could opt to leave Arsenal on a free transfer in the summer and two Italian clubs have been keeping tabs on his situation over the last few months.





AC Milan have been interested in signing the England international for a while and he has also been on Juventus’ radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

And according to Tuttosport, the Italian champions have stepped on their efforts to position themselves as the favourites to sign Wilshere in the next few months.



The Bianconeri are also aware that Champions League football next season could also play a key part in the midfielder’s decision making as neither Arsenal nor AC Milan seem likely to be in the competition.



The Gunners remain keen on keeping Wilshere but for the moment the midfielder has decided to delay his decision.

