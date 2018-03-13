XRegister
13/03/2018 - 16:59 GMT

Leeds United Supremo Dubs Late Promotion Push Impossible

 




Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has ruled out the possibility of a late promotional push from his team and has insisted that the Whites need to show their lost spirit and passion in their remaining games.

The Whites are now eleven points off a Championship playoff spot, with the odds very much against Paul Heckingbottom's men troubling the top six




With just nine games left to be played this season, the Italian believes that it would be an impossible target to set for the players; he set a top six finish as the target last summer.

Radrizzani has therefore asked his players to go through the remaining games by showing the spirit and passion that they have so far been missing.
 


The owner also took time to speak about his eagerness to meet the players and tell them about his feelings personally so that they could understand the expectations and perform accordingly.  

“This year it’s impossible to think about promotion”, Radrizzani said on talkSPORT.

“We need to play the next [nine] games, showing the spirit and passion that we’re missing and show the players that we need their respect.

“I’m happy to meet the players face-to-face and tell them the same because they need to know what the club think about the season.”

The Peacocks have been going through a rough phase during which they have won just one of their last six league games.
 