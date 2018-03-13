XRegister
X
06 October 2016

13/03/2018 - 15:24 GMT

Watford Warned To Expect Liverpool Backlash By Former Reds Hitman

 




Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor has warned Watford to expect a backlash from the Reds at the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s team, who are next up against the Hornets at Anfield on Saturday, will head into the game on the back of a disappointing 2-1 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.




Despite enjoying the lion’s share of the possession against the Red Devils, Liverpool failed to have even a single shot on target; the Merseyside giants’ goal was an own-goal by Eric Bailly.

Liverpool were also left frustrated by some refereeing decisions as the Reds had three penalty appeals turned down against Jose Mourinho’s team.
 


And Mellor is of the opinion that Liverpool will show a response when they face Watford on Saturday, owing to the way they lost to Manchester United, coupled with their failure to beat the Hornets in the opening league game of the season.

“We were a little bit unfortunate to be get beaten by Manchester United”, he said on LFC TV.

“We certainly had a go at them and big decisions went against us.

“And I think there will be a response in the next game against Watford at home.

“We obviously know what happened in the first game of the season against Watford away.

“I think there will a response from Liverpool against Watford.

“It’s just frustrating when we are beaten the way we were at the weekend.”

Liverpool drew 3-3 at Vicarage Road in their opening league fixture of the season as an injury time equaliser from Watford meant the Reds had to be satisfied with just a point.
 