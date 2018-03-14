Celtic Would Have Been Happy With Ibrox Draw – Graeme Murty

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Graeme Murty is of the opinion that Celtic would have walked out happy if Sunday’s Old Firm game had ended in a draw.



The Gers lost the high voltage fixture at Ibrox 3-2, despite going ahead twice and Celtic playing with 10 men for more than half-an-hour after Jozo Simunovic received a red card for elbowing Alfredo Morelos in the 57th minute, with the scoreline then level at 2-2.











Morelos had a great chance to equalise in the dying minutes of the match after substitute Odsonne Edouard gave Celtic the lead in the 69th minute, but the Colombian hit the post from close range as the Hoops bagged the bragging rights in the Old Firm derby as well.



And Murty explained that having watched the game back, he feels Celtic would have been happy to return home from Ibrox with a point.





“We shot ourselves on the foot and we made it difficult for ourselves”, he told Rangers TV, when asked about the game.

“But I still think we did more than enough to get a draw.



“And having watched it back, if we got a draw, Celtic would have walked out happy.



“That’s just my opinion.”



Rangers are currently a place and nine points behind leaders Celtic, who have a game in hand.

