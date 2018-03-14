He’s A Bomber – Leeds United Star Contrasts Playing Style With Team-Mate’s

Follow @insidefutbol





Caleb Ekuban has explained that he offers something different to Leeds United than Pierre-Michel Lasogga does.



Both strikers were snapped up by the Whites last summer; while Lasogga joined on loan from Hamburg, Ekuban was roped in on a four-year deal from Chievo Verona.











Ekuban’s first season at Elland Road has been in stark contrast to Lasogga’s, with the German thus far netting 10 goals in 27 games for Leeds.



On the other hand, Ekuban, who has struggled with injuries in the present campaign, is yet to score a Championship goal for the Yorkshire giants.





The 23-year-old has so far scored just once in 13 appearances in all competitions for Leeds and his sole goal for the English outfit came in an EFL Cup game back in August.

And Ekuban, who insisted that he is a different kind of player to Lasogga, however admitted that he needs to start scoring soon.



“Yes, we are totally different players”, he said on LUTV, when asked if his playing style is different to Lasogga’s.



“He’s what I say a bomber – he needs just a couple of balls to score.



“And I’m the type of player who helps to move, play and try to press and keep the tempo and momentum going.



“But I also need to score though.”



Ekuban and Lasogga has played just one game together when the former came on as a second half substitute to partner the Hamburg loanee up front during Leeds’ 3-0 loss to Middlesbrough earlier in the season.



The former Chievo Verona star stated that although he likes to play alongside Lasogga, their partnership still needs work.



“We had a start together, but unfortunately it was not a great result”, he continued.



“But we try to play together, we enjoy it, but we still need to work together.”

