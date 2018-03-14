Juventus Pause For Thought In Hector Bellerin Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have put the brakes on their interest in Hector Bellerin as they are not willing to match Arsenal’s valuation of the player.



Bellerin has been one of the underperforming stars of the Arsenal side this season and the club are believed to be keen to cash in on the Spaniard during the summer transfer window.











There are suggestions that the Gunners are planning a big overhaul of their squad at the end of the campaign and are willing to sell Bellerin to partly fund their transfer ambitions.



The north London club are said to have slapped an asking price of around €56m on the Spaniard and it has taken some of his suitors such as Juventus by surprise.





The Italian champions are interested in signing the full-back from Arsenal but according to Tuttosport, they have put their efforts to sign him on hold for the moment.

The Bianconeri are in no mood to spend such a sum on Bellerin and are only willing to do business for a lower figure at the moment.



Bellerin is also believed to be attracting the interest of Barcelona again this summer and even Manchester City are said to be keen on signing him at the end of the season.



The Spaniard has a contract until 2023 with the north London outfit.

