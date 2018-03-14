XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/03/2018 - 13:38 GMT

This Jose Mourinho Positional Decision Baffled Me – Former Man Utd Star On Sevilla Game

 




Former Manchester United defender David May has conceded that he did not understand why Marcus Rashford started on the right flank against Sevilla on Tuesday night.

Jose Mourinho started Rashford in the big Champions League game following his Man of the Match performance against Liverpool at the weekend but he was given a role on the right hand side of Manchester United’s attack.




The England forward struggled to make an impact as Manchester United bowed out of the Champions League following a 2-1 defeat at home to Sevilla in the last 16 stage.

Rashford was brilliant against Liverpool on the left flank and scored a brace and May admits it is hard to understand the rationale behind playing him in the opposite flank in the next game.
 


He conceded that Mourinho’s decision was baffling.  

May said on MUTV’s Matchday Review programme when asked about Rashford playing on the right: “He got Man of the Match, he scored two, he tore the right back to bits and then he starts on the right hand side.

“I would have loved to see [Alexis] Sanchez in the middle, put Jesse [Lingard] out wide and then play Marcus [Rashford] on the left.

“He would have played against a centre half who was playing out of position at right-back.

“Strange. I can’t get my head around it at times.”

It remains to be seen whether Rashford keeps his place in the team when Manchester United host Brighton in the FA Cup quarter-finals at the weekend.
 