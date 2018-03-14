XRegister
14/03/2018 - 16:45 GMT

Why Stop At Three – Graeme Murty Urges Rangers Stars To Make It To Scotland Squad

 




Rangers manager Graeme Murty has insisted that more of his players should strive to get into the Scotland national team in the coming days and months.

The trio of Russell Martin, Jamie Murphy and Jason Cummings, who all joined Rangers in the winter transfer window, have been handed call-ups to the new Scotland manager Alex McLeish's squad.




Murty’s January signings have made a difference to Rangers’ season and despite a close defeat to Celtic at the weekend, the feeling is the Gers are finally moving forward.

And the Rangers manager believes that the recent call-ups to the Scotland squad is prove that what he and his squad have been doing over the months is working to take the club in the right direction.
 


He is certain that there are more players in his squad who are good enough to play for Scotland and wants more of his Gers boys to be part of McLeish’s plans in the future.

Speaking about the call-ups to the national team, Murty told Rangers TV: “I think it is proof that what the club are doing is working and it is also proof that what the players are doing is working, we just have to make sure we enhance that and embrace it.

“We need to make sure we continue to move forward and don’t get content. Why stop at three players in the squad?

“We have got other players who should be pushing on and trying and striving to get into that squad – that is their challenge.”

Scotland will take on Costa Rica and Hungary in friendlies during the international beak.
 