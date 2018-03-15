I’m Still Hungry, West Ham Star Reveals

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham veteran Patrice Evra has insisted that it is all about the hunger that keeps him running, in spite of his advanced age,



The 36-year-old returned to competitive football in January after a brief lull following his release from French outfit Marseille.











Still acclimatising to the new climate at the Olympic Stadium, the former Manchester United man wants to lead by example, not only by his performances in matches but also on the training pitch, guiding the youngsters and helping them to learn.



With as many as five Premier League titles, two Serie A titles and one Champions League honour under his belt, Evra has a illustrious career to boast of.





While being told by his friends that he has nothing to prove now, Evra insists that he still has the hunger to succeed which he believes is what drives him forward still.

“I’ve got a lot of friends who said things like ‘You’ve got nothing to prove so why do you keep playing?’" the 36-year-old told his club's official website.



"But it’s in my DNA. I can’t stop. Why would I want to stop? If I wasn’t fit then, of course, I would be questioning myself. But I’m fit and I know what I am doing.



“It’s all about hunger. When I was five-years-old, I had such a hunger for football. Even when I was young, and I was begging people for money outside of the store, even then I was saying ‘I love this game!’.



"This is my motivation to keep playing.



“When I lose that hunger I will stop. But actually, as I get older, the stronger that hunger gets.



"Forget the Patrice Evra from Manchester United, from Juventus, from the French team. Every day I wake up is a new day, a new challenge, and I’m always questioning myself."

