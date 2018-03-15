XRegister
15/03/2018 - 13:30 GMT

Mauricio Pochettino Provides Update On Harry Kane Injury

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has conceded that he is not sure when Harry Kane will be back in action for Spurs again.

Kane injured his right ankle again at the weekend against Bournemouth and has been definitely ruled out of their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Swansea on Saturday.




The England international has been Tottenham’s talisman for the last few seasons and Spurs are desperate to get him back on the pitch soon in order to boost their chances of finishing in the top four.

However, Pochettino admits that it is hard to pinpoint exactly the date when Kane will return to training as the club will have to assess the striker’s injury ankle on a daily basis to make any assertion.
 


"The reality is with his crutch and boot”, the Tottenham boss said in a press conference.  

“We need to assess him day by day and look at the reaction.

"The expectation is to recover as soon as possible. Then we'll see.

“We cannot put a date for him to start participating in training with the team."

Tottenham will be back in league action against fellow top four rivals Chelsea after the international break but it is unlikely Kane will be fit enough to return for the crucial London derby.
 