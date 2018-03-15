XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/03/2018 - 16:01 GMT

No One Has Said Anything About Andrea Radrizzani Criticism, Leeds United Star Insists

 




Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi has insisted that the squad are not focusing on Andrea Radrizzani’s remarks, with the owner questioning the attitude of the players.

The Leeds owner came out and openly criticised the Leeds squad earlier this week for their performances this season and raised doubts over the quality and attitude of the players.




Head coach Paul Heckingbottom stressed that the Leeds supremo has every right to criticise the players and he sought to play down the importance of the words uttered by Radrizzani.

Berardi insisted that he is yet to read what the Leeds owner said, but believes none of his team-mates are too bothered about the criticism from Radrizzani.
 


The Leeds defender also stressed that if he has to say something to the Leeds owner he would do it face-to-face rather than floating words to the media.  

Asked about Radrizzani’s comments about the Leeds team, the defender said in a press conference: “I didn't read it and speaking to my team-mates, no one has said anything about it.

“I think the manager is doing well. We don't care about what he says.

“And if I have to speak with him then I will do that with him and not here!

"I came here on Monday for training, food, training some more.

“I will speak to him for sure but if I have something to say to him, I will speak face to face, not here.

"He is a good man."

Heckingbottom will hope to shift the attention from off the field issues with a win when Leeds host Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on Saturday.
 