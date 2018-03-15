Paul Heckingbottom Has What We Need, Insists Leeds United Star Gaetano Berardi

Leeds United full-back Gaetano Berardi feels that new head coach Paul Heckingbottom has the philosophy the club need.
Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani turned to Heckingbottom last month following the sacking of Thomas Christiansen as head coach, handing the former Barnsley man an 18-month deal.
Heckingbottom has failed to provide Leeds with a new manager bounce they had hoped for, but Berardi has still been pleased by what he has seen from the former Barnsley boss.
He believes that Heckingbottom likes to play football, which is what Leeds need to do, while he also noted the new head coach's passion for the game.
Berardi told a press conference: "He came were with a lot of passion and a lot of happiness to be here which is good.
"He came here with a philosophy to play football and that's what we need."
Leeds started the season under new owner Andrea Radrizzani and his team aiming for a top six finish in the Championship, which now looks unlikely.
But Berardi insists that he has still seen many improvements made over the course of the campaign, which he stresses is not yet over.
"As a player I can say I saw a lot of improvements from the club", the Italian said.
"100 per cent they did a lot of good things. We're happy with that.
"My first two seasons were not great.
"If I see the results [from this season then] they are not good but we saw a lot of good things from the club, a lot of improvements. We need more results now."