Sheffield Wednesday Boss Reveals Boost Ahead of Leeds United Clash

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay has confirmed that the injured trio of Joost van Aken, Sam Hutchinson and Barry Bannan will all be available to him for selection for the weekend's game against Leeds United.



The players have not featured for the Owls since December, but have now recovered, with the manager insisting that they have been involved in full training with the rest of the team.











Van Aken and Hutchinson in fact have featured for their Under-23 team though, the manager did not reveal how much involvement he expects from the trio.



“It’s positive news because Joost van Aken, Sam Hutchinson and Barry Bannan are training 100% full with the team", the manager told his club's official website.





“Sam and Joost have also played the week before for the Under-23s.

“They are in very good shape and have done a lot of work in the last weeks and they are options for the team on Saturday.



“I am very happy because when the players are 100% like this, we have more options for the first eleven and squad also.”



While Sheffield Wednesday are a team that are desperately looking for points to secure safety in the Championship next season their opponents on Saturday are also desperate to get as close to the playoff as possible after a string of disappointing performances.



The Whites are currently placed 13th in the league table, eleven points behind playoff contenders Middlesbrough.

