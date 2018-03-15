Yes, This Makes Overhauling Squad In Summer Difficult, Leeds Boss Paul Heckingbottom Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has conceded that longer term contracts will make it tough for the club to make sweeping changes to his squad in the summer.



The contract policy under Andrea Radrizzani has changed at Leeds and the Italian owner has been more willing to offer long term contracts to players than his predecessor Massimo Cellino.











The Leeds supremo recently indicated that he was not happy with the attitude of some of the players in the squad this season and pointed towards changes in the summer.



However, Heckingbottom admits that the club’s contract policy will stop him short from overhauling the squad in the summer as it is difficult to move players on long term deals on.





But he also believes that longer term contracts mean Leeds will be in a better positon to hold on to their top stars.

Asked whether long term contracts will make it difficult to overhaul the squad in the summer, Heckingbottom said in a press conference: “It does change things and makes things difficult.



“If you are at a football club and contracts are coming to an end then it gives so much more scope to change things.



“But the good thing with these longer term contracts is we don't have to lose anyone we don't want to.”



Heckingbottom has also stressed that the squad will not need a major overhaul in the summer window.

