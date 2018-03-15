XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/03/2018 - 14:04 GMT

Yes, This Makes Overhauling Squad In Summer Difficult, Leeds Boss Paul Heckingbottom Admits

 




Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has conceded that longer term contracts will make it tough for the club to make sweeping changes to his squad in the summer.

The contract policy under Andrea Radrizzani has changed at Leeds and the Italian owner has been more willing to offer long term contracts to players than his predecessor Massimo Cellino.




The Leeds supremo recently indicated that he was not happy with the attitude of some of the players in the squad this season and pointed towards changes in the summer.

However, Heckingbottom admits that the club’s contract policy will stop him short from overhauling the squad in the summer as it is difficult to move players on long term deals on.
 


But he also believes that longer term contracts mean Leeds will be in a better positon to hold on to their top stars.  

Asked whether long term contracts will make it difficult to overhaul the squad in the summer, Heckingbottom said in a press conference: “It does change things and makes things difficult.

“If you are at a football club and contracts are coming to an end then it gives so much more scope to change things.

“But the good thing with these longer term contracts is we don't have to lose anyone we don't want to.”

Heckingbottom has also stressed that the squad will not need a major overhaul in the summer window.
 