06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/03/2018 - 11:54 GMT

Juventus Put Brakes On Negotiations For Manchester United Star

 




Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has given his nod to a possible summer move to Juventus in the summer, but the Italian champions are taking their time.

Darmian has become a bit part player at Manchester United this season and Jose Mourinho is prepared to let him go at the end of the season as he looks to refresh his squad.




Juventus have been keeping tabs on the player for a number of months and have been talks with his representatives to take Darmian back to Italy during the next transfer window.

The right-back is prepared to return to his homeland and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the player has given his definitive yes to the move to the Juventus.
 


However, the Italian champions have put the negotiations on hold despite being interested in him for close to a year and are yet to get a deal over the line.  

The Bianconeri want to resolve the contract situations of a few players and also complete their protracted move for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can before concentrating on Darmian.

Juventus are also said to be considering other right-backs in the market before finalising an agreement for the Manchester United defender.

The Italian is keen to complete the deal as soon as possible but is now waiting for Juventus to take the next step forward in the transfer saga.
 