06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/03/2018 - 11:14 GMT

Liverpool Draw Manchester City – Champions League Quarter-Final Draw

 




The draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League has been held at UEFA headquarters and a number of thrilling ties are now in prospect. 

The last 16 stage saw a number of big guns crash out of the competition, and both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are not involved in the quarter-finals.




Barcelona, who put Chelsea out in the last 16, have been drawn to take on Italian side Roma over two legs. Another Spanish side, Sevilla, who eliminated Manchester United, will take on Bayern Munich in a tie that the Germans are sure to start as favourites in.

Italian champions Juventus, who progressed past Tottenham Hotspur, have been rewarded with a tough tie against Real Madrid.
 


The final tie is an all Premier League affair, with Liverpool locking horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City outfit.

Champions League Quarter-final Draw

Barcelona vs Roma
Sevilla vs Bayern Munich
Juventus vs Real Madrid
Liverpool vs Manchester City
 