Liverpool Draw Manchester City – Champions League Quarter-Final Draw

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League has been held at UEFA headquarters and a number of thrilling ties are now in prospect.



The last 16 stage saw a number of big guns crash out of the competition, and both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are not involved in the quarter-finals.











Barcelona, who put Chelsea out in the last 16, have been drawn to take on Italian side Roma over two legs. Another Spanish side, Sevilla, who eliminated Manchester United, will take on Bayern Munich in a tie that the Germans are sure to start as favourites in.



Italian champions Juventus, who progressed past Tottenham Hotspur, have been rewarded with a tough tie against Real Madrid.

