Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/03/2018 - 12:22 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur Target Leaving Future In Hands of Agents

 




Tottenham Hotspur wing target Malcom has insisted that he has left it to his representatives to sort out his future.

The 21-year-old Brazilian’s future at Bordeaux has been under the scanner and he has been linked with a move away from the French club in the summer.




There was interest from Arsenal in Malcom during the winter window, but Bordeaux did not want to lose him in the middle of the season and hamper their chances of survival in Ligue 1.

The Gunners are still interested, but he is being heavily courted by their north London rivals Tottenham and even boss Mauricio Pochettino has been in touch with him to get a deal over the line.
 


However, the winger stressed that he is keeping his cool when it comes to all the speculation and insisted that his representatives are capable enough of handling his future.  

Asked about his future, Malcom said in a press conference: “I’m calm.

“I am thinking of Bordeaux.

"I have left all that to my agents.”

Bayern Munich are also interested in signing him as they seek to find replacements for their ageing wing stars such as Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.
 