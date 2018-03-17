XRegister
17/03/2018 - 11:19 GMT

Dele Alli On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Swansea City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Swansea City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 12:15 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Swansea City in an FA Cup sixth round tie this afternoon at the Liberty Stadium.

With Spurs having been knocked out of the Champions League and well off the title pace in the Premier League, the FA Cup is the only silverware the club can realistically win this season.




Tottenham will have to beat Swansea without Harry Kane, who is out with an ankle injury.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino gives Michel Vorm a run-out in goal, while in defence he opts for Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen as the centre-back pairing. Eric Dier will look to control midfield with Moussa Sissoko, while Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura and Christian Eriksen support Heung-Min Son.

If the Argentine tactician wants to make changes then he can turn to his bench, where options include Toby Alderweireld and Dele Alli.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Bournemouth

Vorm, Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen (c), Davies, Dier, Sissoko, Lamela, Eriksen, Lucas, Son

Substitutes: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Foyth, Dembele, Alli, Llorente
 