Didn’t Deserve To Lose – Graeme Murty Bemoans Rangers’ Loss Against Kilmarnock

Rangers manager Graeme Murty insists that his side should have drawn against Kilmarnock, after they lost 1-0 at home against Steve Clarke's men.
The Gers were expected to beat Killie at Ibrox to bounce back from disappointment in last weekend's Old Firm defeat against Celtic.
But Rangers struggled to turn on the style and a Kilmarnock goal from Kris Boyd in the 54th minute proved to be the difference between the two sides.
Murty's side now lead third placed Aberdeen by just two points, but Derek McInnes' men have a game in hand on the Gers.
The Rangers boss has few complaints about his side not taking all three points from their meeting with Kilmarnock, but he does not believe they deserved to walk off the Ibrox pitch empty handed.
"I don't think we deserved to lose, but we didn't do enough to win", Murty said on Rangers TV.
"We lost too many first and second balls, we were second to too many breakdowns and, as always, if you don't take your chances, it makes it very difficult.
"We needed to be sharper and move the ball better than we did.
"Kilmarnock are very well organised, very compact and they make it difficult for you.
"We needed to hold on to a belief that we could get something out of the game and that was possibly lacking", he added.
Rangers are not now next in action until after the international break when they head to Fir Park to lock horns with Motherwell.