Didn’t Deserve To Lose – Graeme Murty Bemoans Rangers’ Loss Against Kilmarnock

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Graeme Murty insists that his side should have drawn against Kilmarnock, after they lost 1-0 at home against Steve Clarke's men.



The Gers were expected to beat Killie at Ibrox to bounce back from disappointment in last weekend's Old Firm defeat against Celtic.











But Rangers struggled to turn on the style and a Kilmarnock goal from Kris Boyd in the 54th minute proved to be the difference between the two sides.



Murty's side now lead third placed Aberdeen by just two points, but Derek McInnes' men have a game in hand on the Gers.



The Rangers boss has few complaints about his side not taking all three points from their meeting with Kilmarnock, but he does not believe they deserved to walk off the Ibrox pitch empty handed.