XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/03/2018 - 17:58 GMT

Didn’t Deserve To Lose – Graeme Murty Bemoans Rangers’ Loss Against Kilmarnock

 




Rangers manager Graeme Murty insists that his side should have drawn against Kilmarnock, after they lost 1-0 at home against Steve Clarke's men. 

The Gers were expected to beat Killie at Ibrox to bounce back from disappointment in last weekend's Old Firm defeat against Celtic.




But Rangers struggled to turn on the style and a Kilmarnock goal from Kris Boyd in the 54th minute proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Murty's side now lead third placed Aberdeen by just two points, but Derek McInnes' men have a game in hand on the Gers.

 


The Rangers boss has few complaints about his side not taking all three points from their meeting with Kilmarnock, but he does not believe they deserved to walk off the Ibrox pitch empty handed.

"I don't think we deserved to lose, but we didn't do enough to win", Murty said on Rangers TV.

"We lost too many first and second balls, we were second to too many breakdowns and, as always, if you don't take your chances, it makes it very difficult.

"We needed to be sharper and move the ball better than we did.

"Kilmarnock are very well organised, very compact and they make it difficult for you.

"We needed to hold on to a belief that we could get something out of the game and that was possibly lacking", he added.

Rangers are not now next in action until after the international break when they head to Fir Park to lock horns with Motherwell.
 