Graeme Murty Keen For Long-Term Rangers Deal

Rangers boss Graeme Murty has insisted that it would be delightful for him to get the manager's job on a "long term" basis as he believes that Ibrox is a stunning place to work.



Murty has been appointed the man in charge until the end of the season and has earned plaudits for his work, helping Rangers to second in the Scottish Premiership and into the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.











The 43-year-old manager has a desire to get the job on a permanent basis, insisting that anyone saying that they don't want the job must not have worked with the club.



"Who wouldn't want this job long-term, it's a stunning place to work and those who don't understand that haven't worked for this football club", Murty said at a press conference.





And Murty thinks Rangers are more than big enough to keep players, despite the fact teams in other countries can pay them more.

"There is money to be made elsewhere for our players.



"But let us not downplay the scale of this club and what it means to play for Rangers."



The Gers are in action this afternoon as they try to bounce back from losing against rivals Celtic last weekend.

