Graeme Murty Says David Bates Injury Is Chance For Another Rangers Star

Rangers boss Graeme Murty has revealed that injured defender David Bates will be out for at least six weeks, but also insists that it will be an opportunity for someone else to step up and fill that place.



In an attempt to stop a ball in the match against Celtic last Sunday, the youngster landed awkwardly on his right ankle and had to be stretchered off immediately.











The initial fears were that Bates had broken his foot, though scans conducted earlier in the week revealed that there was significant damage to the ankle and it is not as bad as was earlier reported.



While the manager admits that it is a huge blow for the team to lose such an important player at a critical juncture of the season, he also insists that it is an opportunity for someone else to step up and fill the void.





"It's likely to be a minimum of six weeks out for David sadly", the manager said at a press conference.

"David is a big loss for us but it is an opportunity for the rest of the guys in the squad to step up and fill the space."



The injury situation though does not look that bleak at Ibrox with Graham Dorrans playing minutes for the development squad midweek and Russell Martin also being available for selection against Kilmarnock today.

