17/03/2018 - 21:02 GMT

How It Changes – Mauricio Pochettino Says Wembley Not Advantage For Spurs In FA Cup

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is happy to see the perception around his team playing at Wembley has changed, but he does not feel it will be an added advantage for his side in the FA Cup semi-finals.

A brace from Christian Eriksen and a goal from Erik Lamela were good enough to earn Tottenham a 3-0 win at Swansea on Saturday and they booked their place in the last four of the FA Cup.




The semi-finals and the final will be played at Wembley, a stadium where Tottenham have played all their home games this season as they build a new home ground in north London.

Tottenham’s struggles at Wembley in the Champions League last season were highlighted at the start of the campaign and Spurs did take some time getting used to their new surroundings.
 


However, Pochettino is happy that the perception around Wembley has changed as the season progressed and admits that the team and the fans are more comfortable there at the moment.  

But he does not believe it will be of any advantage when they play in the FA Cup semi-final.

Asked if playing at Wembley will be an added advantage for Spurs in the FA Cup, Pochettino said in his post-Swansea press conference: “How it changes?

"Now the perception and the feeling. Seven months ago it was horrendous to play there and now it's an advantage.

“We are comfortable and happy to play there. The fans are more comfortable too.”

He added: “That is a very good thing, but I don't think it will be an advantage to play there.”
 