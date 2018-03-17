XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/03/2018 - 21:23 GMT

Just Top Four Isn’t Good Enough – Liverpool Legend Lays Down Law To Reds

 




Liverpool legend Steve McMahon believes the Champions League is massive for the Reds as finishing without silverware is not good enough for the club, no matter their attractive style of play

Jurgen Klopp's men have earned plaudits for their attacking football, with goals galore scored by the Merseyside giants – but Liverpool have still not won a trophy since lifting the EFL Cup in 2012.




Liverpool have gone six years without winning anything and if they do not win the Champions League this season then the run will stretch to seven years.

McMahon admits that he loves to watch Liverpool, but says if the Reds simply finish third in the Premier League then it is not good enough.

 


He said on LFC TV: "Is third in the Premier League alone good enough for Liverpool?

"Even though we've seen special football and Mohamed Salah could get player of the year, is third alone good enough for Liverpool Football Club?

"For me personally, no.

"Yes, I love watching them.

"But third in the league, still no trophy in years – is that where we're coming from?"

Liverpool were bought by American group Fenway Sports Group in 2010, but have won only the EFL Cup since the takeover.

Klopp, who was appointed in 2015, has taken Liverpool to the final of the EFL Cup and the Europa League, but the Reds lost in both.
 