Just Top Four Isn’t Good Enough – Liverpool Legend Lays Down Law To Reds

Liverpool legend Steve McMahon believes the Champions League is massive for the Reds as finishing without silverware is not good enough for the club, no matter their attractive style of play.



Jurgen Klopp's men have earned plaudits for their attacking football, with goals galore scored by the Merseyside giants – but Liverpool have still not won a trophy since lifting the EFL Cup in 2012.











Liverpool have gone six years without winning anything and if they do not win the Champions League this season then the run will stretch to seven years.



McMahon admits that he loves to watch Liverpool, but says if the Reds simply finish third in the Premier League then it is not good enough.



He said on LFC TV: "Is third in the Premier League alone good enough for Liverpool?