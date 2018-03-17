Just Top Four Isn’t Good Enough – Liverpool Legend Lays Down Law To Reds

Liverpool legend Steve McMahon believes the Champions League is massive for the Reds as finishing without silverware is not good enough for the club, no matter their attractive style of play.
Jurgen Klopp's men have earned plaudits for their attacking football, with goals galore scored by the Merseyside giants – but Liverpool have still not won a trophy since lifting the EFL Cup in 2012.
Liverpool have gone six years without winning anything and if they do not win the Champions League this season then the run will stretch to seven years.
McMahon admits that he loves to watch Liverpool, but says if the Reds simply finish third in the Premier League then it is not good enough.
He said on LFC TV: "Is third in the Premier League alone good enough for Liverpool?
"Even though we've seen special football and Mohamed Salah could get player of the year, is third alone good enough for Liverpool Football Club?
"For me personally, no.
"Yes, I love watching them.
"But third in the league, still no trophy in years – is that where we're coming from?"
Liverpool were bought by American group Fenway Sports Group in 2010, but have won only the EFL Cup since the takeover.
Klopp, who was appointed in 2015, has taken Liverpool to the final of the EFL Cup and the Europa League, but the Reds lost in both.