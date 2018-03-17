Rangers Need To Get Perspective – Chris Sutton Comments After Gers Defeat

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton has urged Rangers to get a sense of perspective after the Gers went down to a 1-0 defeat at home against Kilmarnock.



Rangers fans and players were excited about a title challenge ahead of last weekend’s Old Firm game at Ibrox and while they lost, they produced a thrilling game, which Celtic won 3-2.











It ended all talk of Rangers competing with their eternal rivals for the Scottish Premiership this term, but they were hopeful of getting three points ahead of hosting Kilmarnock.



However, a shock win for the away side has again dealt a blow to Graeme Murty's side and Sutton thinks Rangers need a sense of perspective.





“Last Saturday it was title challengers”, Sutton took to Twitter and wrote.

“Maybe a bit of perspective required at Ibrox after today’s humbling.”



Rangers will be looking to bounce back after the international break when they travel to Motherwell on 31st March.



The Gers will be hoping to put in one more heroic performance in a derby when they take on Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final next month.

