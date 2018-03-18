Dorus de Vries and Charly Musonda On Bench – Celtic Team vs Motherwell Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Motherwell vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 14:15 (UK time)



Celtic have announced their team and substitutes to take on Motherwell at Fir Park in a Scottish Premiership encounter this afternoon.



The Bhoys saw off rivals Rangers last weekend to strengthen their grip on the top of the Premiership standings, while the Gers also lost on Saturday, meaning Brendan Rodgers' men could go 12 points clear by beating Motherwell today.











Centre-back Jozo Simunovic is unavailable for selection as he is suspended following his sending off against Rangers last weekend.



Rodgers goes with Scott Bain between the sticks, despite Dorus de Vries being fit – the Dutchman is on the bench. Dedryck Boyata and Kristoffer Ajer are included at the back, while Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham aim to control midfield. Odsonne Edouard and Moussa Dembele both play.



If the Celtic manager wants to make changes during the 90 minutes then he can look to the bench, where options available for him to call upon include Charly Musonda and Scott Sinclair.



Celtic Team vs Motherwell



Bain, Hendry, Boyata, Ajer, McGregor, Brown, Ntcham, Rogic, Edouard, Forrest, Dembele



Substitutes: De Vries, Compper, Lustig, Armstrong, Sinclair, Roberts, Musonda

