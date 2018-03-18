XRegister
06 October 2016

18/03/2018 - 20:27 GMT

Good Game – Alvaro Morata Earns Antonio Conte’s Praise After FA Cup Win

 




Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has praised Alvaro Morata for a hard-working performance in the Blues' 2-1 extra-time FA Cup win over Leicester City on Sunday night. 

Conte picked Morata in his starting eleven at the King Power Stadium and the Spaniard clocked up 105 minutes against the Foxes before being replaced by Olivier Giroud.




He put the Blues into the lead in the 42nd minute, though Chelsea were pegged back with 14 minutes of normal time remaining by Jamie Vardy.

But a Pedro Rodriguez goal in the 105th minute was enough for Chelsea to win the tie 2-1 and book a semi-final date with Mark Hughes' Southampton side.

 


And Conte was pleased with Morata, telling the BBC post match: "He played a good game. He showed great commitment and scored an important goal.

"The most important thing is that he works very well for the team with and without the ball."

Morata has scored 13 goals for Chelsea across all competitions this season and Conte is sure there is more to come from the 25-year-old.

"He has potential. He is a young player and this is his first full season in England", the Italian added.

Chelsea turned to Morata last summer after losing out to Manchester United in the chase to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton.
 