Good Game – Alvaro Morata Earns Antonio Conte’s Praise After FA Cup Win

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has praised Alvaro Morata for a hard-working performance in the Blues' 2-1 extra-time FA Cup win over Leicester City on Sunday night.



Conte picked Morata in his starting eleven at the King Power Stadium and the Spaniard clocked up 105 minutes against the Foxes before being replaced by Olivier Giroud.











He put the Blues into the lead in the 42nd minute, though Chelsea were pegged back with 14 minutes of normal time remaining by Jamie Vardy.



But a Pedro Rodriguez goal in the 105th minute was enough for Chelsea to win the tie 2-1 and book a semi-final date with Mark Hughes' Southampton side.



And Conte was pleased with Morata, telling the BBC post match: " He played a good game. He showed great commitment and scored an important goal.