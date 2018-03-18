PHOTO: Different Class Says Leeds United Youngster After Senior Debut

Leeds United youngster Tom Pearce has delighted at having made his senior Whites debut on Saturday.
Head coach Paul Heckingbottom threw Pearce into the heat of a Yorkshire derby at Elland Road against Sheffield Wednesday and he gave a good account of himself.
Leeds went down to a 2-1 defeat against the Owls after conceding in stoppage time, but it was not enough to take the shine off a special day for Pearce.
The 19-year-old left-back was also keen to pay tribute to the Leeds fans, who continued to back the team throughout at Elland Road.
Happy to make my @LUFC debut yesterday, fans were different class right until the end👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/P2qA6tPdhl— Tom Pearce (@Tompearce98) March 18, 2018
Pearce posted a photograph of himself in action during the game on social media and wrote: "Happy to make my Leeds United debut yesterday.
"Fans were different class right until the end."
With left-back Laurens De Bock looking at a spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring tear, Pearce will be hoping to have done enough to earn another start for the Whites when they are next in action, after the international break.
Pearce started his career in the youth ranks at Everton before switching to Leeds.
The defender was first included in a matchday squad for an FA Cup tie against Newport County earlier this year.