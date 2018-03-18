PHOTO: Different Class Says Leeds United Youngster After Senior Debut

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United youngster Tom Pearce has delighted at having made his senior Whites debut on Saturday.



Head coach Paul Heckingbottom threw Pearce into the heat of a Yorkshire derby at Elland Road against Sheffield Wednesday and he gave a good account of himself.











Leeds went down to a 2-1 defeat against the Owls after conceding in stoppage time, but it was not enough to take the shine off a special day for Pearce.



The 19-year-old left-back was also keen to pay tribute to the Leeds fans, who continued to back the team throughout at Elland Road.

Happy to make my @LUFC debut yesterday, fans were different class right until the end👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/P2qA6tPdhl — Tom Pearce (@Tompearce98) March 18, 2018



Pearce posted a photograph of himself in action during the game on social media and wrote: "Happy to make my Leeds United debut yesterday .