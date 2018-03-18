This Shows Joining Rangers Was Right Call – Gers Star Feeling Benefits

Follow @insidefutbol





Declan John feels his Wales recall shows that he made the right call in joining Rangers.



The left-back had been out in the international cold, but new Wales boss Ryan Giggs included him in the squad for the China Cup last week.











Wales will face China on 22nd March before then taking on either Uruguay or the Czech Republic, in what are their first matches under Manchester United legend Giggs.



John moved to Rangers on loan last summer before making the move permanent in the winter transfer window, and the defender was always clear that he felt joining the Ibrox giants could boost his international hopes.



And the defender thinks he has been proven right .