This Shows Joining Rangers Was Right Call – Gers Star Feeling Benefits

Declan John feels his Wales recall shows that he made the right call in joining Rangers.
The left-back had been out in the international cold, but new Wales boss Ryan Giggs included him in the squad for the China Cup last week.
Wales will face China on 22nd March before then taking on either Uruguay or the Czech Republic, in what are their first matches under Manchester United legend Giggs.
John moved to Rangers on loan last summer before making the move permanent in the winter transfer window, and the defender was always clear that he felt joining the Ibrox giants could boost his international hopes.
And the defender thinks he has been proven right.
"It’s been a long time coming – maybe three or four years since the last time I was in the camp", he told Rangers' official site.
"It’s nice to get called up and hopefully I can go out there and do well.
"I think the first thing I said when I came to Rangers is that it’s a massive club, and it was going to put me on that platform to play games and hopefully get back into the international fold which I have done."
John has established himself as a key player at Rangers since joining, with the left-back getting amongst the goals for the Gers, with three strikes to his name in 22 Premiership fixtures.