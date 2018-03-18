Usually Only Uses Right Foot To Stand On – Tottenham Star Surprised By Erik Lamela’s Goal

Christian Eriksen admits he was surprised to see Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Erik Lamela score with his right foot against Swansea City on Saturday.
Spurs ran out 3-0 winners in the FA Cup tie at the Liberty Stadium to book a spot in the last four of the competition.
Lamela's goal was crucial, arriving in first half stoppage time to make it 2-0 to Spurs and kill off any thoughts Swansea had of finding a way back into the game in the second half; Eriksen scored goals either side of Lamela's strike.
Eriksen acknowledged that Lamela's goal was key, while also admitting surprise it came from the Argentine's right foot.
"Coco's goal really killed it off", Eriksen told his club's official site.
"It was with his right foot as well!
"He normally doesn’t use his right foot for anything but standing on.
"It caught the goalkeeper out. It was a very good goal", the Dane added.
Following an exit from the Champions League, the FA Cup is Tottenham's only realistic chance of winning silverware this season.
Spurs may have an advantage with the semi-finals being played at Wembley, as the stadium has served as their home ground in the current campaign.