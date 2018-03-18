Usually Only Uses Right Foot To Stand On – Tottenham Star Surprised By Erik Lamela’s Goal

Follow @insidefutbol





Christian Eriksen admits he was surprised to see Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Erik Lamela score with his right foot against Swansea City on Saturday.



Spurs ran out 3-0 winners in the FA Cup tie at the Liberty Stadium to book a spot in the last four of the competition.











Lamela's goal was crucial, arriving in first half stoppage time to make it 2-0 to Spurs and kill off any thoughts Swansea had of finding a way back into the game in the second half; Eriksen scored goals either side of Lamela's strike.



Eriksen acknowledged that Lamela's goal was key, while also admitting surprise it came from the Argentine's right foot.



" Coco's goal really killed it off", Eriksen told his club's official site.