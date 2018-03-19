XRegister
19/03/2018 - 16:31 GMT

Fans’ Concerns Over Missing Man Eased As Leeds United Winter Window Signing Back In Training

 




Finnish centre-back Aapo Halme has returned to training with Leeds United Under-23s after being out through injury, with his absence raising question marks amongst fans.

The Yorkshire giants signed the young centre half from HJK Helsinki during the January transfer window and he was drafted straight into the Under-23 squad.




Considered a fine young talent in his homeland, Halme made 36 senior appearances for HJK Helsinki before he moved to Leeds, but he is yet to make an impression even for the Under-23s and had been absent from matchday squads.

Fans were starting to ask questions over Halme – but it has been confirmed he had an injury.
 


Now, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the young defender has recuperated from the injury and has returned to training with the Under-23 squad as he looks to build up his fitness.  

Halme will now be looking to get his Leeds career back on track and catch head coach Paul Heckingbottom's eye.

It remains to be seen whether he makes enough of an impression to be part of Leeds’ senior squad plans for the next campaign.

He signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Leeds in January.
 