Leeds United Fans Got Frustrated, Expected To Beat Sheffield Wednesday – Whites Legend

Eddie Gray has admitted that the Leeds United fans were frustrated towards the end of the game at the weekend as the Whites slumped to a 2-1 loss to Sheffield Wednesday.



Leeds have not enjoyed the best of form at Elland Road in the present campaign, but that has not stopped the fans from flocking in numbers to fill the stadium and lend their vocal support to the Yorkshire giants.











Despite Leeds being all but out of the top six race, the supporters once again battled chilly weather conditions to head to Elland Road to see their team take on the Owls.



But they were left disappointed and frustrated as Atdhe Nuhiu’s injury time goal helped Sheffield Wednesday to edge out Leeds; the hosts made it 1-1 four minutes from time through Jay-Roy Grot after Nuhiu broke the deadlock in the 71st minute.





And Gray explained that although the fans backed Leeds they were frustrated near the end as Leeds failed to pick up any points, despite scoring a late equaliser.

“Another big crowd at Elland Road, tremendous crowd – thirty-one-and-a-half-thousand”, he told LUTV.



“I just wanted us to put in a real good performance and win the match, for the players themselves, for Paul [Heckingbottom] and for the fans.



“The fans were behind the team, but I think there was a little bit of frustration near the end of the game.



“I think when we got the equaliser, the fans were expecting a win.



“But they break away and score and it was a disappointing result.”



Leeds, who will next face Bolton Wanderers on Good Friday, now find themselves 12 points adrift of the playoff spots, with eight regular Championship games remaining in their campaign.

