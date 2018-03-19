XRegister
06 October 2016

19/03/2018 - 13:22 GMT

Now We Need A Result – Leeds United Legend Makes No Bones About Bolton Game

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has highlighted the importance of the Whites getting a result in their next match after the international break against Bolton Wanderers on Good Friday.

The Yorkshire giants’ poor run of form continued following their 2-1 loss to Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.




Leeds, whose last win in the league came in the form of a 1-0 victory over Brentford in late February, presently find themselves eight places and 12 points adrift of the playoff spots.

On the other hand, Bolton are currently in 19th spot in the Championship table with 39 points from 38 games, just six points clear of the relegation zone.
 


And Gray, who feels the international break will provide the Leeds players time to reflect on their loss against the Owls, has urged the Whites to return to winning ways against the Trotters.

“Our next game is on Good Friday, so a little break for the players”, he told LUTV.

“They will have time to reflect on this game, try and put a few things right on the training pitch.

“The next match is again a home game against a team who are struggling in the league as well.

“It’s another opportunity for us to go out and get a result.

“And we need a result.”

Leeds edged out Bolton 3-2 in their first game of the season at the Macron Stadium on 6th August.
 