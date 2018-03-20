Football Here Is A Big Deal – Leeds United New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United new boy Aapo Halme says that England is a great place to play football and he is happy to have chosen Elland Road, where the atmosphere is great in the presence of great fans.



The 19-year-old joined the Championship giants from Finnish side HJK Helsinki on a four-and-a-half-year contract in January for a fee in the region of £500,000.











Though the teenager has primarily worked under Under-23 manager Carlos Corberan, he has failed to appear even once for the Under-23 side because of a foot injury.



As the youngster now makes his way back to the team, having returned to full training recently, he took time to speak about his love for the English atmosphere and the people there who have great passion for the game.





"England is a great place to play football", Halme told Finnish outlet Iltalehti.

"It's such a big deal here.



"Leeds have a great atmosphere and great fans. It's a traditional club.



"When there is a match day, the streets are full and people are excited."



Halme currently plays his international football with the Finland's Under-19 team, whom he has represented twice since making his debut in 2016.

